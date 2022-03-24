DJ Sistema PJSFC: MTS CEO Increases Stake in Company

MTS CEO Increases Stake in Company

Moscow, Russia - 24 March 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema") notes the announcement made by Mobile TeleSystems PJSC ("MTS") that its President & CEO Viacheslav Nikolaev has acquired 19,983,816 ordinary shares in MTS having increased his stake in MTS to more than 1% of outstanding share capital of the company.

Following the transfer, the aggregate stake of Sistema and its subsidiaries in MTS (including ordinary shares and ADRs) has remained unchanged at 42.085%, as Sistema and its subsidiaries were not a party to the transaction. At the same time, since the shares were transferred from those held by MTS's wholly-owned subsidiary Bastion LLC, the transaction has resulted in a decrease of Sistema's effective stake in MTS to 49.94%.

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

