WKN: A3C9Y0 ISIN: FR0014004L86 Ticker-Symbol: DAU0 
Tradegate
24.03.22
18:00 Uhr
139,42 Euro
+3,96
+2,92 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,54139,4418:24
138,16139,5418:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2022 | 17:41
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation: Availability of a complete form of the 2021 Annual Financial Report

Availability of a complete form
of the 2021 Annual Financial Report

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2021 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2021 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), including in ESEF format.

This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2022" and "Finance / Publications / 2022 Publications" sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Availability Annual Report 2021 EN (complete version) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4e3e21df-727b-4d29-9ff6-2286616bec81)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
