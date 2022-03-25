Bybit

Bybit Aims to be an Infrastructure Provider for Decentralization



25-March-2022 / 11:44 CET/CEST



Bybit Aims to be an Infrastructure Provider for Decentralization DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 25 March 2022 - Bybit, the world's third most visited cryptocurrency exchange, said it is investing in technology that will drive revolutionary changes and prepare the world for decentralization. At a fireside chat and at a panel discussion at the World Blockchain Summit Dubai 2022, Igneus Terrenus, Head of Communications at Bybit, said the centralized exchange was all about getting people behind a decentralized future. "We run a very successful exchange business, and we are able to invest in projects that will prove to be fundamentally revolutionary. Bybit is the instigator and a major contributor of BitDAO - one of the world's largest DAO in terms of treasury size. BitDAO has allocated hundreds of million dollars into blockchain gaming with Game7, Layer 2 scaling solutions with zkDAO and blockchain research with EduDAO and eight of the world's most prestigious universities," said Igneus Terrenus, Head of Communications at Bybit. Web3 technologies need to mature before mass adoption could happen. But onboarding more people into the new space will contribute to a better technology stack and more opportunities. Bybit wants to be the provider of the infrastructure for the transition into a blockchain-powered decentralized future. "We see ourselves as a bridging agent to help people of all skill and knowledge levels to access web3 technologies and innovations they could use. We want to bring more people into the space because we truly see the value in that," said Terrenus. The World Blockchain Summit global series is organized by Trescon to connect global leaders, thinkers and investors in blockchain and crypto innovations. The 22nd global edition of the Summit was powered by Bybit and took place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on March 23 and 24, 2022. "Bybit's core ethos is to support the next level of innovation, talent, and technology development. This is perfectly aligned with our vision to exist at the forefront of technological innovation," Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon said. "We appreciate the support of Bybit, and all the great work we will be able to do because of this partnership," he added. About Bybit Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service, and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, mining and staking products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class. Bybit is the proud partner of Formula One racing team Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams like NAVI, Alliance, Astralis, and Virtus.pro; German soccer club Borussia Dortmund and Japanese soccer club Avispa Fukuoka. For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/ For updates, please follow Bybit's social media platforms on https://discord.com/invite/bybit

