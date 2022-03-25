NEW YORK, Mar 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Deloitte's United States Economic Forecast Q1 2022 examines the impact of the crisis in Ukraine, persisting inflation, and the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the US economy. The good news is that the US economy's performance has been better than expected. People are getting back to work, corporate profits for Q3 are 21% above the pre-pandemic level and the increased adoption of technology has accelerated labor productivity growth.Deloitte's baseline scenario anticipates the pandemic jump-starting the widespread adoption of technology leading to faster growth. Morgan Stanley is also positive about the potential growth of tech stocks given the recent underperformance.Heading into Q2 of 2022, it's time to look at the next greater investments for 2022.For investors seeking to enter the market before the rest of the world catches up, we have found a prospering young tech firm with a strong growth potential in 2022.For investors looking for tech stocks with extraordinary growth potential, we suggest taking specific notice of one of the SaaS web analytics leaders, Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE). Launched in 2016, Fastbase Inc. embodies one of the top public companies that we believe will have the strongest share price upside in 2022. Fastbase Inc. (www.fastbase.com) already achieved massive market success by providing more than 1 million companies, including Fortune 500 businesses and global brands, with invaluable website visitor data and consequently attracting the attention from large investment firms.In the past 2 years the visionary company launched tech solutions to satisfy uncovered needs in the market. Only last year Fastbase launched Trustfeed.com, one of the biggest internet ventures within the field of customer experience and product review. This year Fastbase is squaring the circle by launching Leads Navigator, an ultimate leads generation solution. Leads Navigator will be a catalyst for financial growth in 2022 with a very strong revenue model.Fastbase Inc recently announced acquiring 24.5% of Etheralabs LLC, (www.etheralabs.io) a New York City based Venture Lab and Ecosystem that is investing in, creating, and implementing disruptive technologies across the Blockchain landscape. This acquisition allows Fastbase to access the latest blockchain advances to empower its data distribution business and support the new Leads Navigator solution.Contact:StepStone CapitalBanzeit 4ABPM 3825356921 Roodt-sur-SyreLuxembourgwww.StepStoneCapital.comForward-Looking StatementsCertain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are informational only and not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.Source: Fastbase Inc.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.