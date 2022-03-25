DJ 2CRSi SA: 2022/2023 financial communication calendar

2022/2023 financial communication calendar

Strasbourg (France), March 25, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces its financial communication schedule for the fiscal year 2022/2023:

Date Event April 28, 2022 2021/2022 annual revenues, after market close June 27, 2022 2021/2022 annual results, after market close August 31, 2022 Annual General Meeting October 20, 2022 2022/2023 half-year revenues, after market close November 29, 2022 2022/2023 half-year results, after market close

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan COO Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 3 68 41 10 70 + 33 1 56 88 11 14 + 33 1 56 88 11 26

