Freitag, 25.03.2022
Turnaround confirmed! Das schaut doch wieder richtig gut aus...
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 
Stuttgart
25.03.22
16:50 Uhr
4,175 Euro
-0,125
-2,91 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.03.2022 | 18:16
DJ 2CRSi SA: 2022/2023 financial communication calendar

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: 2022/2023 financial communication calendar 25-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2022/2023 financial communication calendar

Strasbourg (France), March 25, 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces its financial communication schedule for the fiscal year 2022/2023: 

Date       Event 
 
April 28, 2022  2021/2022 annual revenues, after market close 
June 27, 2022   2021/2022 annual results, after market close 
August 31, 2022  Annual General Meeting 
October 20, 2022 2022/2023 half-year revenues, after market close 
November 29, 2022 2022/2023 half-year results, after market close

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2020-21 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR163 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi        Actifin         Actifin 
Marie de Lauzon   Simon Derbanne      Mathias Jordan 
COO         Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr   mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 3 68 41 10 70  + 33 1 56 88 11 14    + 33 1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi: 2022/2023 financial communication calendar 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1312543 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1312543 25-March-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1312543&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2022 12:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
