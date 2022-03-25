DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: QIAGEN N.V.

QIAGEN N.V.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.03.2022

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on March 22, 2022 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 17 mar 2022

Person obliged to notify: Goldman Sachs Group Inc., The

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Ordinary share 960.377,00 960.377,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Convertible bond 1.153.035,00 1.153.035,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International Physical Delivery Ordinary share 542.010,00 542.010,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Option 3.863.782,00 3.863.782,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC Physical Delivery Swap 17.628,00 17.628,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC In cash Ordinary share 5.424,00 5.424,00 Real Real Indirectly - United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC Physical Delivery Ordinary share 39,00 39,00 Real Real Indirectly - Folio Investments Inc. Physical Delivery Ordinary share 10.746,00 10.746,00 Real Real Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Swap 144.913,00 144.913,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs International In cash Ordinary share 15.314,00 15.314,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE Physical Delivery Warrant 43.000,00 43.000,00 Potential Potential Indirectly - Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE In cash Ordinary share 14.757,00 14.757,00 Real Real Indirectly - The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware Physical Delivery Ordinary share 778,00 778,00 Real Real Indirectly - Benson Street Limited Physical Delivery

Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,93 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,01% 2,92% Voting rights 2,93 % 0,00% 0,00% 0,01% 2,92%

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has

been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=121901

