Samstag, 26.03.2022
East Africa Metals - Waffenruhe in Äthiopien beschlossen!
WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 Ticker-Symbol: MGA 
Tradegate
25.03.22
21:03 Uhr
57,90 Euro
+0,02
+0,03 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,6658,8425.03.
57,7058,0425.03.
26.03.2022 | 03:17
Magna International Inc.: Magna Posts 2021 Annual Report

AURORA, Ontario, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced that its 2021 Annual Report, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Annual Information Form (AIF) and Form 40-F, are now available on the company's website, www.magna.com. Magna has also filed these documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators (accessible through its website at www.sedar.com) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (accessible through its website at www.sec.gov/edgar).

Our 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday May 3, 2022, commencing at 10:00 a.m..

Magna will provide a hard copy of its audited financial statements as contained in our 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders, free of charge, on request through our website or in writing to Magna International Inc., Attn: Corporate Secretary, 337 Magna Drive, Aurora, ON, Canada L4G 7K1.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com, 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com, 248.761.7004

OUR BUSINESS .

_____________________________
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.


