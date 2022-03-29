Latest order significantly extends the relationship between The Henderson Group and Glory

Glory (TYO: 6457), a global leader in retail cash automation solutions today announced that major Northern Ireland retailer The Henderson Group, has signed a significant new order with the company for both point of sale (POS) and back-office cash recycling solutions. Comprising more than 140 CI-10 POS solutions and over 75 CI-100 back-office solutions, the latest order represents a significant extension to the already successful relationship between the two companies.

The Henderson Group owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO, ViVOXTRA and ViVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland and operates a portfolio of more than 450 company and independently owned stores. The company is currently undertaking a £30 million store transformation programme across their estate to further enhance the customer experience they deliver. Recognizing the continued importance of cash to their customers and having proven the benefits of Glory's CASHINFINITY solutions to their operations with previous installations, the latest order will more than double the number of Henderson's stores where Glory solutions are deployed.

Glory's CI-10 POS solutions will be installed at traditional, self-checkout and food-to-go payment positions and combined with CI-100 solutions in the store back office to deliver automated closed loop cash management. Removing the need for store employees to handle cash reduces stress, eliminates errors and significantly accelerates end of day reconciliation. for store managers.

This extension to the relationship demonstrates Henderson's trust in Glory's CASHINFINITYTM solutions and underlines them as an essential component of the retailer's store strategy.

Recently opened Spar Castlederg, the largest SPAR store in the UK, installed the closed-loop system as part of its build. Store owner Charlie Hamilton commented:

"With the added integration of the Glory system at the self-service checkouts, they can now accept both cash and card tender. Cash is still very much in circulation, and we felt it was important to offer this option on our self-service tills. My advice to other retailers looking to invest in self-service checkouts is offer it with cash and card it's really simple to use and just works."

Ron Whitten, Chief Financial Officer at The Henderson Group said: "Despite the strong economic headwinds that continue to buffet retailers throughout the world, The Henderson Group has a clear vision for how it continues to move forward, with cash automation technology a significant contributing factor in harnessing continued growth and how we serve the best interests of our customers. Our confidence in the solutions and support offered by Glory is built firmly on their commitment to deliver that is always met. We look forward to partnering with Glory during this exciting phase of our growth in Northern Ireland."

Mark McCallum, Country Head UK Ireland at Glory said: "We are delighted that The Henderson Group continues to benefit from the cutting-edge technology Glory provides to protect and manage its cash assets across its stores and enhance the experience it delivers to its customers. We are proud of the strong relationship we have built together and recognise the crucial responsibility we have to all of our customers in helping them continue to support, invest and realise their visions for cash technology across their store networks."

Glory's CASHINFINITY closed-loop solution offers retail businesses heightened security and real-time insight into its cash position while seamlessly integrating with its front-of-store payment installations whether staff-operated or self-checkout and providing customers additional options, ease, and facility to pay for their goods however they wish. The solution is designed to save retailers time and reduce costs by removing the constraints of traditional cash management and allowing staff to focus more fully on delivering greater value through enhanced customer experience.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, QSR, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

About The Henderson Group:

Henderson Group are the owners of the SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO, ViVOXTRA and ViVO Essentials franchises in Northern Ireland and have been distributing food and grocery-related products to the convenience retail sector for over 120 years. The Group consists of four indigenous companies, each of which operates under the Henderson Group banner. The Group is one of the largest employers in Northern Ireland with over 4,000 employees.

In 1961, the business was awarded the SPAR franchise for Northern Ireland. There are now upwards of 300 SPAR stores in operation across the Province. The Group also owns the ViVO franchise, another brand of convenience store, which caters for the needs of communities across Northern Ireland. EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA are Henderson's' two large store formats, aimed to cater for the weekly family shop. This is a growing sector for the Henderson Group and really sets the business apart from the competition.

The distribution centre has 230,000 sq. feet of ambient, fresh and frozen warehousing, situated outside Belfast at Mallusk, and offers over 5,000 ambient lines, 1,200 fresh food lines and 500 frozen food lines to the retailer.

The Group continues to reinvest into its independent retail partners' business and its estate of company-owned stores, benefiting retailers, consumers and the Northern Irish economy as a whole.

