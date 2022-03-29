Vaisala Group: Resolutions by Vaisala Corporation Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

March 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. (EEST)

Resolutions by Vaisala Corporation Annual General Meeting and the Board of Directors

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on March 29, 2022. The meeting approved the financial statements and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period January 1-December 31, 2021.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting decided a dividend of EUR 0.68 per share. The record date for the dividend payment is March 31, 2022, and the payment date is April 11, 2022.

Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the number of Board members is eight. Petri Castrén, Antti Jääskeläinen, Petra Lundström, Jukka Rinnevaara, Kaarina Ståhlberg, Tuomas Syrjänen, Raimo Voipio and Ville Voipio will continue as members of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting confirmed that the annual remuneration payable to the Chair of the Board of Directors is EUR 55,000 and each Board member EUR 40,000 per year. Approximately 40% of the annual remuneration will be paid in Vaisala Corporation's series A shares acquired from the market and the rest in cash. In addition, the Annual General Meeting confirmed that the meeting fee for the Chair of the Audit Committee would be EUR 1,500 per attended meeting and EUR 1,000 for each member of the Audit Committee and Chair and each member of the People and Sustainability Committee and any other committee established by the Board of Directors for a term until the close of the Annual General Meeting in 2023. The meeting fees are paid in cash. Possible travel expenses are reimbursed according to the travel policy of the company.

Auditor

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Deloitte Oy as the auditor of the company and APA Reeta Virolainen will act as the auditor with the principal responsibility. The Auditors are reimbursed according to invoice presented to the company.

Authorization for the directed repurchase of own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the directed repurchase of a maximum of 800,000 of the company's own series A shares in one or more instalments by using company's unrestricted equity. The authorization is valid until the closing of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than September 29, 2023.

Authorization on the issuance of the company's own series A shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of a maximum of 1,008,487 company's own series A shares. The issuance of own shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue). The authorization entitles the issuance of treasury series A shares as a directed issue without payment as part of the company's share-based incentive plan. The subscription price of the shares can instead of cash also be paid in full or in part as contribution in kind. The authorization is valid until September 29, 2023. The authorization for the company's incentive program shall however be valid until March 29, 2026.

THE ORGANIZING MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

At its organizing meeting held after the Annual General Meeting the Board elected Ville Voipio as the Chair of the Board of Directors and Raimo Voipio as the Vice Chair.

The composition of the Board committees was decided to be as follows:

Kaarina Ståhlberg was elected as the Chair and Petri Castrén, Antti Jääskeläinen and Raimo Voipio as members of the Audit Committee. The Chair and all members of the Audit Committee are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

Ville Voipio was elected as the Chair and Petra Lundström, Jukka Rinnevaara and Tuomas Syrjänen as members of the People and Sustainability Committee. The Chair and all members of the People and Sustainability Committee are independent both of the company and of significant shareholders.

More information

Katriina Vainio, General Counsel

Tel. +358 400 790 212

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 1,900 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com, twitter.com/VaisalaGroup, linkedin.com/vaisala