DJ Affluent Medical: 2021 full-year results and update on clinical programs.

Affluent Medical Affluent Medical: 2021 full-year results and update on clinical programs. 29-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Aix-en-Provence, 29 March 2022 - 17:45

2021 full-year results and

update on clinical programs

Affluent Medical (ISIN code: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French medtech specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, at a clinical stage, to treat urinary incontinence and mitral valve pathology, publishes its annual results for 2021 today and provides an update on the development of its various clinical studies.

OVERVIEW OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The main consolidated financial statements prepared under IFRS are presented in the table below and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 24 March 2022 and have been audited by the Statutory Auditors and the audit report on the certification is being issued.

The complete financial statements will be included in the Universal Registration Document which will be posted on the Company's website at the end of April 2022: www.affluentmedical.com.

In thousands of euros, at 31 December 2021 2020 (Audited consolidated financial statements - IFRS standards) Other operating income 1,451 824 Purchases consumed (2,518) (3,108) External expenses (5,496) (3,563) Personnel expenses (4,405) (4,694) Taxes and duties (88) (67) Other current operating income and expenses 145 46 Provisions net of reversals 98 (125) Depreciation and amortisation (2,420) (1,907) CURRENT OPERATING INCOME (13,233) (12,594) Share of net income of equity-accounted companies (14) (398) OPERATING INCOME (13,247) (12,992) After share of net income of equity-accounted companies Financial income (expense) (2,010) (1,536) Income taxes 437 209 NET INCOME (LOSS) (14,820) (14,319) In thousands of euros, at 31 December 2021 2020 (consolidated financial statements - IFRS standards) Cash flows from operating activities (12,364) (8,936) Cash flows from investing activities (160) (304) Cash flows from financing activities 18,281 12,762 Increase (decrease) in cash 5,757 3,522 Cash and cash equivalents 11,410 5,650

Other operating income includes research tax credits and subsidies incurred in connection with projects financed by BPI for an amount of EUR1,101k for the full year 2021.

Purchases consumed decreased by nearly EUR600k in line with the level of activity of the Optimise II study launched in 2019 for the Kalios device.

The increase in external expenses includes EUR1,181k in costs related to the IPO.

The increase in personnel expenses between 2020 and 2021 is due to the gradual increase in the Company's workforce involved in R&D activities, clinical operations and regulatory and quality functions. At 31 December 2021, the Group's average headcount was 48 employees compared to 42 employees in 2020. However, the increase in personnel expenses was offset by a reduction in expenses relating to share-based payments (IFRS 2) for equity instruments granted to employees or corporate officers.

In 2021, the operating income was EUR - 13,247k and mainly reflects the operational and human resources investments made in R&D for the clinical programs of the various medical devices as well as the expenses related to the Company's IPO.

Financial income (expense) includes in particular the amortised cost of bonds in the amount of EUR1,832k in 2021 (compared to EUR1,326k in 2020), accrued interest on repayable advances of EUR1,106k in 2021 (EUR730k in 2020) and the change in fair value of the derivative liabilities relating to the conversion option of +EUR1,041k in 2021 (compared to +EUR597k in 2020) in application of IFRS 9.

Cash consumption related to operating activities amounted to EUR12,364k, i.e. a monthly consumption of approximately EUR1 million.

In terms of financing activities, in 2021 the Company undertook the following:

-- a capital increase concomitant with the Company's IPO for EUR25,000k (EUR21,425k net of fees and EUR2,000ksubscribed with Kreos by offsetting receivables);

-- the collection of repayable advances of EUR2,529k;

-- the collection of loans guaranteed by the State for an amount of EUR795k;

-- the repayment of EUR3,000k of the convertible bonds issued to Head Leader Limited;

-- the repayment of maturities for the Kreos Capital loan in the amount of EUR2,164k;

-- the payment of EUR500k on a liquidity contract for the Affluent Medical share (AFME) entrusted to KeplerCheuvreux.

Cash at the end of December 2021 stood at EUR11,410k, covering financing needs up to September 2022.

In order to finance its future development and investments, the Company is currently studying various options to continue its activity and its development beyond this horizon. These solutions could, without being restrictive, involve capital increases, setting up bonds and obtaining public financing.

At the same time, the Company is actively pursuing its search for partnerships that would be a source of revenue for the Kardiozis technology and for the Artus and Epygon medical devices, particularly in the US market.

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM - BUYBACK OF A BLOCK OF 43,000 OFF-MARKET EQUITIES

On 24 March 2022, the Board of Directors decided to implement the share buyback program approved by the General Meeting of 6 April 2021 in its 19th resolution, with a view to the off-market buyback of a block of 43,000 of its own shares, representing 0.24% of its share capital. These shares, held by the Swiss company Myopowers Medical Technologies SA, the Company's minority shareholder, are intended to be partly cancelled and partly used to cover the Company's free share allocation plans. They will be acquired for a price corresponding to the average by the volumes of the last 10 trading sessions preceding the completion of the buyback with a discount of 5%. This buyback will be financed entirely by the Company's cash.

Taking into account the shares held under the liquidity contract, at the end of this block buyback, the Company will own 0.7% of treasury shares on that day.

This acquisition does not change the current control position of Affluent Medical.

UPDATE ON CLINICAL PROGRAMS

In 2021, ongoing clinical developments were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which extended the patient recruitment times provided for in the Company's initial plan. However, delays were controlled, and additional centres were opened in new countries so as not to jeopardise the development dynamic and marketing of medical devices.

In summary, the milestones to date are as follows:

Marketing Marketing Europe US KALIOS 2024 - ARTUS 2024 H2 2025 EPYGON 2026 2026/2027

Artus: marketing in Europe in 2024

Moderate to severe urinary incontinence is a major public health problem with more than 100 million adults[1] worldwide currently affected by this pathology[2], which has no effective treatment and has a massive impact on patients' quality of life and psychological state. In total, the market for medical devices to treat urinary incontinence is expected to reach USD4.3 billion in 2027[3], with an average annual growth rate of 11% between 2019 and 2027.

Artus is the first artificial sphincter that can be activated by the patient via remote control to treat moderate to severe urinary incontinence in men and women.

As part of the clinical study (named Dry) for the Artus device to treat urinary incontinence, a pivotal phase with a view to obtaining the CE marking is planned in the 2nd half of 2022 with six centres initially and extending to at least ten centres in 2023. These centres will be located in the Czech Republic, Spain, Serbia, France and Italy, and will include a total of 70 patients.

This study should enable marketing in Europe in 2024.

The device has also been developed to treat incontinence in women and a pivotal study is planned for 2023, for marketing among this patient population in 2025.

In parallel with studies carried out in Europe, Affluent Medical will submit an application for Breakthrough Therapy Designation[4] with the FDA in anticipation of the launch of a pivotal study in the United States which could begin in 2023 for marketing in 2025.

Kalios: marketing in Europe in 2024

Mitral insufficiency is a serious and fatal heart disease that affects nearly 2% of the global population[5], with an incidence that increases as patients age.

According to Affluent Medical estimates, fewer than 4% of the 4 million patients with severe mitral insufficiency benefit from surgery. Without surgery, the risks of death and hospitalisation are high, with mortality of up to 50% after five years and hospitalisation for 90% of patients still alive.[6]

The global mitral insufficiency market is estimated at USD4.7 billion in 2027[7], which corresponds to average annual growth of more than 14%.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 29, 2022 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)