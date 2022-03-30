Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 350,000 stock options (the "Options") have been granted under the Company's stock option plan to a director and a contractor of the Company. The Options are exercisable until March 30, 2027 at a price of $0.375 per common share, and vest immediately.

Inomin Mines is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially gold, silver and nickel projects. Inomin holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also holds a royalty on the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland owned by Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

