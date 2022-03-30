Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Actusnews Wire
30.03.2022 | 18:42
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: INFORMATION ON 2021 REVENUE AND RESULTS

March 30, 2022. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, announces its publication agenda for 2021 consolidated results. These publications will be an opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy and its development prospects.

EventsDates
2021 revenueThursday 7 April 2022 - before Euronext market opening
2021 resultsWednesday 27 April 2022 - after Euronext market closing
SFAF meetingThursday 28 April 2022 - 14:30 pm


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

DONTNOD is an independent French publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DONTNOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, starting with Twin Mirror, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73762-cp_dontnod_calendrier-2022_uk.pdf

