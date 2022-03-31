Anzeige
31.03.2022
Nasdaq Welcomes Longo Group to Baltic First North Market

Riga/Tallinn/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, March 31, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that bonds issued by Longo Group AS, the leading player in the
field of used car trade in the Baltics, have been admitted to trading on the
Nasdaq Baltic First North Market by Nasdaq Riga as of today, March 31. 

The size of the bond issue is EUR 3 million. The nominal value of each bond is
EUR 1000. The coupon rate is 6% with interest paid monthly. They mature on
November 30, 2024. The funding raised through the bond issue will be used to
expand the range of cars offered in all three Baltic States, ensuring a wider
supply of personal cars in accordance with consumer demand and global market
trends. 

Longo Group is the fastest-growing used car trading group in the Baltics. Its
monthly sales of used cars more than twice exceed the amounts sold by
competitors, delivering more than 9500 vehicles to customers since starting
operations. In the first half of 2020, the company was one of the first in the
region to provide its clients 100% online car buying service with 3D interior
and exterior viewing option. In early 2022, the first permanent used car
dealership in the Baltics was established at a shopping center in Panevežys,
Lithuania. 

"I sincerely congratulate Longo Group on its debut on the Nasdaq Baltic First
North Bond Market," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and
Head of Nasdaq Baltic Market. "I am confident that raising capital through the
capital market is a great way to continue financing growth while building the
company's visibility among investors community and business partners." 

"The admission of Longo Group bonds on First North list is a significant
milestone in the Group's growth. This debut on the Baltics capital market
doesn't just provide the company with the opportunity to grow further,
strengthen its leadership position in the Baltics market and increase profit
using raised funds, it also confirms the sustainability of Longo Group's
strategy. The listing is also important to us strategically as recognition in
the international market will let us build a reputation of a reliable partner
among investors and cooperation partners, which, in turn, will ease further
financing attraction and development," notes Edgars Cerps, Longo Group
co-founder and CEO. 

Signet Bank serves as the Certified Adviser for Longo Group on the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market. First North is a multilateral trading facility (MTF)
tailored to support growing ambitious companies that want to raise capital and
get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. 

About Longo Group
AS Longo Group is an international company operating in the used car trade
segment. In 2021 it doubled its revenue compared to the previous year, reaching
a 30 million EUR turnover. AS Longo Group earned a profit for the first time,
despite the impact of Covid-19 on the Group and the sector as a whole. Company
branches that are selling cars are open in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.
Company branches in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany specialize in vehicle
procurement, for further sale in the Baltics. The company provides transparent
and reliable used car procurement, sales, and funding intermediation services.
In May 2019, Longo opened their Riga car marketplace - the largest in the
Baltics with 450 car capacity. The total range of vehicles on offer in the
Baltics exceeds 1000 cars. All cars on sale are provided with 2 months or 3000
km warranty. 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Media Relations Contact:
------------------------
Dace Bulte       
+ 371 294 235 28    
dace.bulte@nasdaq.com  
------------------------
