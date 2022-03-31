Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2022 | 15:53
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Taaleri Oyj: The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc is planning an Employee Share Savings Plan

TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 31 MARCH 2022 AT 16:50 (EEST)

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc is planning anEmployeeShare SavingsPlan

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc is planning to launch an Employee Share Savings Plan for the employees of Taaleri. The intent is to offer the plan to all employees of Taaleri in the countries where there are no legal, administrative, or tax-related obstacles to participation in the plan.

The objective of the Employee Share Savings Plan is to offer all employees of Taaleri an opportunity to invest a part of their regular salary in Taaleri shares. By encouraging the employees to purchase and own the company's shares the company is pursuing to strengthen the connection between the employees and the shareholders. The intent is to increase the employee's motivation and commitment to the company. The Board considers that the plan has a positive effect on the development of the group in the future and the plan is in line with the interests of both the employees and the shareholders.

The Board's intent is that the Employee Share Savings Plan will be launched in 2022.

Additional information:
Juhani Elomaa, Chairperson of the Board, tel. +358 40 778 9020

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Nordic investment and asset manager with an emphasis on renewable energy and other alternative investments. We channel capital towards economically profitable undertakings that have a lasting positive impact on the environment and society. We are a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) since 2010, and we joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative in 2021. Taaleri's vision is to be a Nordic forerunner in alternative investments focusing on sustainability.

Taaleri has two business segments: Private Asset Management and Strategic Investments. Private Asset Management consists of renewable energy, real estate and bioindustry businesses. The Strategic Investments segment includes Garantia Insurance Company Ltd.

Taaleri has EUR 2.2 bn of assets under management in its private equity funds and co-investments. The company has approximately 120 employees. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.taaleri.com (http://www.taaleri.com)

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com



© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
