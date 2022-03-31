QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Announces Publication of a New Scientific Article Featuring QGC606

Quantum Genomics Announces Publication of a New Scientific Article Featuring QGC606

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth: ALQGC, OTCQX: QNNTF), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class directly targeting the brain to treat resistant/hard-to-treat hypertension and heart failure, announced the publication of a new scientific article reporting the efficacy of its second drug-candidate, QGC606, in an experimental model of heart failure in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology.

This article, entitled "QGC606, a best-in-class orally active centrally acting aminopeptidase A inhibitor prodrug, for treating heart failure following myocardial infarction," presents the results of a study conducted with QGC606 in mice following myocardial infarction, in collaboration with the INSERM team led by Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France and the team at the Institut of Biology of Paris-Sorbonne University directed by Pr. Onnik Agbulut. The article is available online on the journal's website (Articles in Press: Canadian Journal of Cardiology (onlinecjc.ca); DOI: 10.1016/j.cjca.2022.01.019).

The data reported in this article demonstrate the effectiveness of oral treatment with QGC606 to improve cardiac function and reduce fibrosis, thus preventing the onset of heart failure after myocardial infarction, at a dose 6 times lower than the firibastat. Data shows the efficacy of QGC606 is also comparable to that of ramipril selected as a drug reference but unlike ramipril, QGC606, like firibastat, does not affect blood pressure levels in mice.

« The experimental data obtained with this new product are particularly promising because they position QGC606 as a potential best-in-class product », said Fabrice Balavoine, Vice-President Research & Development at Quantum Genomics. « This represents a reinforcement of the results already obtained with firibastat and further validate the therapeutic benefit of brain aminopeptidase A inhibitors in preventing cardiac dysfunction after myocardial infarction. »

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs, based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled, or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).

Based in Paris, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

