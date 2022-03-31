Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.03.2022 | 18:34
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: Final Audited Results to 31 March 2021

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Final Audited Results to 31 March 2021

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Final Audited Results to 31 March 2021 31-March-2022 / 17:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO

31 MARCH 2021

CHANGE OF AUDITOR 

Chairman's Statement

Dear Shareholders,

I hereby present the financial results for the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021. The Company is an active investor primarily in junior natural resources companies.

The Company made a loss for the year of GBP38,734, compared to a profit of GBP75,050 in the prior year. The Company will not be paying a dividend at this stage (2020: GBPNil).

Cash and cash equivalents as at the year end of 31 March 2021 were GBP109,546 (2020: GBP19,868).

Despite the issues associated with Covid-19, we have continued to build and nurture our investment portfolio and we are generally pleased with performance.

We have participated in a number of early-stage investments and are working on a number of new projects to add value. Due to Covid-19 there have been delays in a number of flotations where we are pre-ipo investors but we hope that a number of these are now nearing fruition. We are particularly excited about the potential listing of Elephant Oil and an Africa-focused copper exploration company where we are a founder shareholder and which we plan to float on a stock exchange in 2022.

We hold cash at bank today of GBP47,000.

We now hold stakes in the following entities:

-- Aqru plc (AQUIS: AQRU)

-- Elephant Oil Limited

-- Genflow Biosciences plc (AIM:GENF)

-- Impact Oil & Gas Limited

-- Mafula Energy Limited

-- MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED)

-- Minergy Limited (Botswana SX)

-- New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as T5)

-- Nevada Lithium Resources Inc. (CSE:NVLH)

-- NFT Investments plc (AQUIS:NFT)

-- Pilar Gold Inc

-- Rift Resources Limited

-- Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV:RYR)

-- Trigon Metals Inc (TSXV:TM)

The Board of Directors will continue to introduce further equity positions to the Company to enable additional diversification of the portfolio. It is anticipated that these will continue to be primarily within the natural resources sector.

Brian Rowbotham

Non-Executive Chairman

31 March 2022

Financial Review and Change of Auditor

The loss for this year before taxation was GBP38,734 (2020: profit of GBP75,050).

Cash in the bank at the end of March 2021 was GBP109,546 (2020: GBP19,868).

The Company also announces that it has appointed Pointon Young Chartered Accountants as the Company's auditor for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

As required by section 519 of the Companies Act 2006, PKF Littlejohn LLP, confirms that there are no matters in connection with this change that should be brought to the attention of the Company's shareholders or creditors.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 
                                            2021                      2020 
                                            GBP                        GBP 
Continuing Operations 
 
Revenue                                         -                        - 
 
Operating expenses                                   (65,290)                    (71,886) 
 
                                            228,857 
Other gains - sale of financial assets at fair value through                                      70,555 Movement in fair value of financial assets through profit                                        76,374

OPERATING (LOSS)/PROFIT (38,735) 75,043

Finance income 1 7

(LOSS)/PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX (38,734) 75,050

Income tax expense - - 

(38,734)    75,050 
(LOSS)/PROFIT FOR THE YEAR                                                      75,050

?????????? ??????????

Other Comprehensive Income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss - -

Fair value change in value on available-for-sale financial assets - - 

Total Comprehensive (loss)/income for the year                    (38,734)   75,050              75,050    75,050 
                                                        75,050                    75,050

?????????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????????? 

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2021 
 
            Issued capital  Share premium    Other reserves  Retained earnings  Total equity 
            GBP         GBP          GBP         GBP          GBP 
Balance at 1 April 2020 173,602      1,174,631      115,600      (701,821)      762,012 
Loss for the year    -         -          -         (38,734)       (38,734) 
 
                 173,602    1,174,631       115,600     (740,555)       723,278 
 
            ??????????    ?????????????    ??????????    ??????????      ?????????? 
 
            Issued capital    Share premium   Other reserves  Retained earnings Total equity 
            GBP          GBP         GBP         GBP         GBP 
Balance at 1 April 2019 173,602       1,174,631     115,600      (776,871)     686,962 
Profit for the year   -          -         -         75,050       75,050 
 
                 173,602      1,174,631      115,600     (701,821)      762,012 
 
            ??????????      ?????????????   ??????????    ??????????     ?????????? 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 
AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 
                                           2021     2020 
                                           GBP       GBP 
ASSETS 
 
       NON CURRENT ASSETS 
 
        Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss   239,719    188,672 
 
       CURRENT ASSETS 
 
        Financial assets designated as fair value through profit or loss   559,583    724,442 
        Trade and other receivables                     25,595    - 
        Cash and cash equivalents                      109,546    19,868 
 
                                           694,724    744,310 
 
       TOTAL ASSETS                              934,443    932,982 
                                           ??????????  ?????????? 
 
EQUITY 
 
       ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES 
 
        Issued share capital                         173,602    173,602 
        Share premium                            1,174,631   1,174,631 
        Reserves                               115,600    115,600 
        Retained loss                            (740,555)   (701,821) 
 
        TOTAL EQUITY                             723,278    762,012 
 
CURRENT LIABILITIES 
 
       Trade and other payables                        211,165    170,970 
 
 
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES                             934,443    932,982 
                                           ??????????  ??????????

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.