Red Laser Scanning Announces the Launch of their New Underground Utilities Survey Department and Service

The New Service Will Allow PAS128 Standard Underground Utility Surveys With More Accurate Information on Service Locations

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Red Laser Scanning, a measured building and laser scanning survey company with a head office based in London, are pleased to announce the launch of their Underground Utilities Survey department.

As a company spokesperson noted, "The new department and service have a number of outstanding features. For example, the new service will allow PAS128 standard Underground Utility Surveys to identify all service routes including gas, water, electricity, telecommunications, fibre optics and drainage. Voids and subsurface structures can also be detected. Having access to this accurate information on service locations is vital for the planning and development of a site, helping to reduce the amount of risk to persons and damage to buried apparatus, as well as minimising disruption and inconvenience to the general public, while also reducing costs and project delays."

The new underground mapping department can also help increase the understanding of service diversion needs, as well as assisting pin-point invasive investigations and reducing the chance of unnecessary excavations.

Red Laser Scanning was inspired to create and launch the new department and services based in large part on their proven track record in all other divisions of measured survey as well as a real demand within the real estate and the construction sectors for subsurface information. The formation of this department provides customers with a complete suite of fully integrated measured survey information. Since Red Laser Scanning opened, they have earned a well deserved reputation for their outstanding services, including 3D laser scanning survey, drone survey, area measurement survey and 3D laser scanning service.

"We felt it was now time to 'go underground' and become leaders in this market. To help achieve this goal, Red Laser Scanning recently secured a £1m investment to invest in equipment, locations and the team" the spokesperson noted.

About Red Laser Scanning

Red Laser Scanning provides a variety of services from measured building surveys, topographical surveys, valuable point cloud, the production of as-built 2d drawings, 3D models and setting out engineer services in London and throughout the UK. Their 3D laser scanning services are reliable, accurate and reputable. For more information, please visit https://redlaserscanning.co.uk/.

