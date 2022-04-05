Sampo plc: Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2021

SAMPO PLC ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 5 April 2022 at 9:30 am

Sampo Group's annual reporting for 2021

Sampo has published its annual reporting documents for 2021 at www.sampo.com/year2021 .

For the second time, the Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

The firm of authorised public accountants Deloitte Ltd has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Sampo's ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (revised).

In addition to the Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements, the following reviews and reports for the year 2021 are available at the same address:

Group CEO's Review by Torbjörn Magnusson

Video reviews with the executive management

Risk Management Report

Corporate Governance Statement

Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C, Topdanmark and Mandatum

Sustainability Reports of If P&C, Topdanmark, Hastings and Mandatum

Sampo plc's Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies was published on 28 February 2022. The report is available at the same address with the annual reporting documents.

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo's Board of Directors' Report and Financial Statements and the Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release.

Sampo will publish non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The Sustainability Report, including the EU Taxonomy disclosures, will be published in May 2022. Sampo will also publish its Solvency and Financial Conditions Report in May 2022.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

The principal media

Financial Supervisory Authority

www.sampo.com

