Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer names Maria Montenegro SVP Strategy & Innovation

Wolters Kluwer names Maria Montenegro SVP Strategy & Innovation

April 5, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL), a leading global provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today announced the appointment of Maria Montenegro, Senior Vice President Strategy & Innovation. Ms. Montenegro will work closely with the Executive Board in developing strategies to successfully drive growth and transformation for the Dutch-based technology company.

"We are very pleased that Maria has joined Wolters Kluwer in this role that is critical to our ongoing transformation and future success as an organization," said Nancy McKinstry, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board at Wolters Kluwer. "A passionate leader in growing organizations, Maria is perfectly positioned to drive innovation and advance our recently announced three-year company strategy, Elevate our Value."

Ms. Montenegro joins Wolters Kluwer from McKinsey, where she was most recently associate partner for the Life Sciences Digital Practice. Ms. Montenegro holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Science from Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics in Portugal. In this role, Ms. Montenegro succeeds Atul Dubey who has been named SVP & General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

"Wolters Kluwer has a long history of success, an exciting portfolio of expert solutions and services, and a culture of innovation," says Ms. Montenegro. "I am excited to help support the next transformational phase of our company."

