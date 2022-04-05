Vaco Promotes Lauren Becker to Managing Partner in Connecticut Office to Drive Continued Growth

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Vaco , a global talent solutions firm, has promoted Lauren Becker to managing partner of its Connecticut locations, fueling its leadership growth in the Northeast and tri-state area.

The Connecticut office specializes in finance, accounting, technology, and operations across various industries, and under Becker's leadership, the team is poised to betterserve clients and candidates with a full spectrum of talent solutions that include consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing.

Becker joined Vaco last year as a director and has been instrumental in the firm's success in the tri-state area. Previously, she served in executive roles at Creative Financial Staffing, a national staffing and recruiting firm specializing in finance and accounting. During Becker's more than 15-year tenure, she was a managing director and senior managing division director of the firm.

"Our team comprises finance, accounting, and IT professionals who brought their industry expertise to Vaco," said Becker. "Because of this, we can provide a level of service and experience that most organizations can't compete with. I am excited to continue developing talent solutions and consulting resources that move the needle for clients here in Connecticut, and globally. One of the first things that drew me to Vaco is the positive culture and wide range of solutions that we can offer our clients. Vaco's suite of services ranging from traditional recruiting to in-house consulting, and retained search paired with our unique relationship-driven approach is unbeatable."

Connecticut, New England, and the tri-state area are key growth markets for Vaco, which has experienced rapid expansion through the years. The Connecticut practice serves clients across all industries and has placed hundreds of consultants and candidates since opening in 2019.

"Lauren is a strategic leader who will extend our reach as we expand our services and continue delivering exceptional client success in the Northeast," said Tom Turpin, executive partner of Vaco's Northeast region. "We are excited about our growth in Connecticut and the tri-state region and are committed to continued expansion throughout the area."

About Vaco

Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to our clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, our family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, a methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes'2018-2021 lists of America's Best Recruiting Firms.

Contacts:

Todd Smith

615-202-7944

todd@deanesmith.agency

Lesley Moody

423-748-3914

lesley@deanesmith.agency

SOURCE: Vaco

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696133/Vaco-Promotes-Lauren-Becker-to-Managing-Partner-in-Connecticut-Office-to-Drive-Continued-Growth