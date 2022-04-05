DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 05-Apr-2022 / 16:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

5 April 2022

Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')

2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') on 4 April 2022 to the PDMRs set out below.

PSP awards

PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share awards.

Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years.

Name No. of shares subject to PSP Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following Award notification Bill Higgs 476,274 2,448,374 Luke Clements 100,729 469,060 Michael Adams 207,819 843,994 Sefa Sadik 123,080 123,080 Aytekin Paul Weir 179,726 693,746

DBP award

In addition, Bill Higgs elected to defer a proportion of his annual 2021 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.

Name No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus Total number of shares over which options/awards are held Share Award following notification Bill Higgs 58,748 2,448,374 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bill Higgs 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan b) Nature of the transaction ii. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Deferred Bonus Plan i. Nil cost 476,274 c) Price(s) and volumes(s) ii. Nil cost 58,748 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 535,022 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Luke Clements 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Interim CFO b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 100,729 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 100,729 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Michael Adams 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Technical Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's Performance Share Plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 207,819 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 207,819 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sefa Sadik Aytekin 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Head of Government & Public Affairs b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each type of instrument a) Identification code JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a nil-cost conditional share award under the Company's performance share plan Nil cost c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 123,080 shares Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume 123,080 -Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

