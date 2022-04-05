Anzeige
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 
Tradegate
04.04.22
09:28 Uhr
2,260 Euro
+0,040
+1,80 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.04.2022 | 18:28
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2-

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 05-Apr-2022 / 16:56 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 April 2022

Genel Energy plc (the 'Company')

2022 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP') on 4 April 2022 to the PDMRs set out below.

PSP awards

PSP awards granted to PDMRs in the UK were made in the form of nil-cost options. PSP awards granted to PDMRs in Turkey were made in the form of a nil-cost conditional share awards.

Following vesting, shares granted under the PSP are subject to the Company's retention policy under which Executive Committee members are required to retain shares for an additional two years. 

Name       No. of shares subject to PSP  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following 
         Award             notification 
Bill Higgs    476,274            2,448,374 
Luke Clements  100,729            469,060 
Michael Adams  207,819            843,994 
Sefa Sadik    123,080            123,080 
Aytekin 
Paul Weir    179,726            693,746

DBP award

In addition, Bill Higgs elected to defer a proportion of his annual 2021 cash bonus into Company shares under the DBP. The DBP award was made in the form of nil-cost options that become exercisable after two years. Options are then exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date. 

Name     No. of shares subject to Deferred Bonus  Total number of shares over which options/awards are held 
       Share Award                following notification 
Bill Higgs  58,748                  2,448,374 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                   Bill Higgs 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status              CEO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment     Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                            JE00B55Q3P39 
                             i. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                              Performance Share Plan 
b)      Nature of the transaction         ii. Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                              Deferred Bonus Plan 
 
                             i. Nil cost 
                            476,274 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                            ii. Nil cost 
                            58,748 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                            535,022 
       -Price 
                            Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction          4 April 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction         Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Luke Clements 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Interim CFO 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                100,729 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                100,729 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             4 April 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Michael Adams 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Technical Director 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s)             207,819 shares 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                207,819 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             4 April 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                    Sefa Sadik Aytekin 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status              Head of Government & Public Affairs 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                             JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Grant of a nil-cost conditional share award under the 
                             Company's performance share plan 
                             Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                             123,080 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                             123,080 
       -Price 
                             Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction          4 April 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction          Outside a trading venue

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2022 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings -2- 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 a)     Name                       Paul Weir 
2       Reason for Notification 
a)      Position/status                 Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification / Amendment         Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                       Genel Energy plc 
b)      LEI                       549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
       instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                JE00B55Q3P39 
b)      Nature of the transaction            Grant of nil-cost options under the Company's 
                                Performance Share Plan 
                                Nil cost 
c)      Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                179,726 shares 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
                                179,726 
       -Price 
                                Nil 
e)      Date of the transaction             4 April 2022 
f)      Place of the transaction             Outside a trading venue

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Consulting 
                    +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  153845 
EQS News ID:  1321083 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1321083&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 05, 2022 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
