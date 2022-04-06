Anzeige
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
06.04.22
10:50 Uhr
9,054 Euro
-0,322
-3,43 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's first quarter 2022 results

Hydro's first quarter 2022 results will be released at 07:00 CETat the same time.

Presentation in Oslo

Hydro will host an in-person presentation, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The presentation, by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo, can also be seen on the webcast.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending an email to Matz.Coucheron-Aamot@hydro.com.

There will be a Q&A session directly following the presentation. If you would like to ask a question, you need to be present in Oslo or join the conference callbefore the end of the presentation.

Please register your details using this linkto join the conference call. Once registered, you will receive an email containing your dial in number(s) and PINs.


