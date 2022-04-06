Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's first quarter 2022 results

Hydro's first quarter 2022 results will be released at 07:00 CETat the same time.

Presentation in Oslo

Hydro will host an in-person presentation, in English, at its corporate headquarters at Drammensveien 260, Oslo, at 08:30 CET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The presentation, by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo, can also be seen on the webcast .

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register by sending an email to Matz.Coucheron-Aamot@hydro.com .

There will be a Q&A session directly following the presentation. If you would like to ask a question, you need to be present in Oslo or join the conference call before the end of the presentation.