Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/04/2022) of GBP198.14m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 05/04/2022) of GBP198.14m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 05/04/2022 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,734.65p 7,245,713 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,733.38p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,545.00p Discount to NAV 6.93% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2022 to 05/04/2022 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 15.74 2 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.38 3 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 11.80 25p 4 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 9.19 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 8.55 26.9231p 6 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p 7.55 7 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.45 8 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 3.97 9 Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p 3.73 10 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.69 11 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 3.41 12 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 2.91 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.51 Ordinary 25p 14 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.25 15 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.79 16 National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p 0.92 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.66 18 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.65 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.59 20 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.48 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative 0.36 Preferred 22 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.25 23 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.15 24 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 0.1p 0.03 25 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 26 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 27 Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd 0.00

ISIN: GB0007392078
TIDM: RIII
06-Apr-2022

April 06, 2022