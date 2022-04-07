Australian deployment of battery storage remained steady in 2021, according to market research firm SunWiz, bringing cumulative installations to 1,089MWh.From pv magazine Australia Australia's battery storage fleet surpassed the 1GWh milestone for the first time in 2021, with 756MWh of non-residential capacity - mostly utility-scale, front-of-the-meter projects. Market intelligence specialist SunWiz said that non-residential battery system deployment was driven by the 450MWh Victorian Big Battery and the 150MWh Wandoan South BESS. "With more large batteries currently under construction, 2022 ...

