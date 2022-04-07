DJ Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): Back to profitable growth with interest-rate kicker

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB): Back to profitable growth with interest-rate kicker 07-Apr-2022 / 15:50 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Arbuthnot Banking Group (ARBB):

Back to profitable growth with interest-rate kicker

The key message from the 2021 results is that ABG is back to profitable growth with an interest-rate-upside kicker. End-2021 assets were at the levels management had forecast for that date, prior to the pandemic. In contrast, today's share price is 965p, against 1,350p in January 2020. The accounts were complicated by a number of exceptional items, but, adjusting for them on our basis, underlying profit was GBP3.4m. Giving credit for more normal interest rates and a one-off fraud, they were GBP17m. Looking forward, franchise growth is key: loans up 25% (underlying 29%), deposits 20%, and AUM 18%. The allocation of capital to high-margin, specialist SME finance continues.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/back-to-profitable-growth-with-interest-rate-kicker/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Hardman & Co Contact: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE +44 (0)203 693 7075 www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1323275 07-Apr-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1323275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 07, 2022 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)