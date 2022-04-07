DJ Société du Grand Paris: issue of 1750 000 000 1,625% notes due 8 april 2022

Société du Grand Paris Société du Grand Paris: issue of 1750 000 000 1,625% notes due 8 april 2022 07-Apr-2022 / 17:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Final Terms dated 5 April 2022

Société du Grand Paris

Issue of EUR 1,750,000,000 1.625 per cent. Notes due 8 April 2042 under the Euro 30,000,000,000 Green Euro Medium Term Note Programme

SERIES NO: 18 TRANCHE NO: 1

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPs ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes, taking into account the five (5) categories referred to in item 18 of the Guidelines published by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") on 5 February 2018, has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments (as amended "MiFID II"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturers' target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturers' target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (EEA). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU on insurance distribution (as amended, the "IDD"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UK RETAIL INVESTORS - The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ( "UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the FSMA and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

PART A CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions set forth in the base prospectus dated 9 July 2021 which received approval n°21-312 from the Autorité des marches financiers (the "AMF") on 9 July 2021 and the supplement dated 24 March 2022 which received approval n°22-068 from the AMF on 24 March 2022 (together, the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with such Base Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Final Terms and the Base Prospectus will be available on the Issuer's website (https:// www.societedugrandparis.fr/publications-financieres-1870) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).

1. i. Issuer: Société du Grand Paris 2. i. Series Number: 18 ii. Tranche Number: 1 iii. Date on which the Notes become fungible: Not Applicable 3. Specified Currency: Euro ("EUR") 4. Aggregate Nominal Amount: i. Series: EUR 1,750,000,000 ii. Tranche: EUR 1,750,000,000 5. Issue Price: 98.537 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount 6. i. Specified Denominations: EUR 100,000 7. i. Issue Date: 7 April 2022 ii. Interest Commencement Issue Date Date: 8. Maturity Date: 8 April 2042 9. Interest Basis: 1.625 per cent. Fixed Rate (further particulars specified below) 10. Subject to any purchase and cancellation or early redemption, Redemption Basis: the Notes will be redeemed at 100 per cent. of their nominal amount on the Maturity Date. 11. Change of Interest Basis: Not Applicable 12. Put/Call Options: Not Applicable 13. Make-Whole Redemption: Not Applicable 14. Residual Maturity Call Option: Not Applicable 15. i. Status of the Notes: Senior ii. Date of Conseil de Resolution of the Conseil de surveillance of the Issuer dated surveillance & Directoire approval 24 November 2021 and Resolution of the Directoire of the Issuer for issuance of Notes obtained: dated 31 March 2022. PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE 16. Fixed Rate Note Provisions: Applicable i. Rate of Interest: 1.625 per cent. per annum payable annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date. ii. Interest Payment Dates: 8 April in each year commencing on 8 April 2023. iii. Fixed Coupon Amount: EUR 1,625 per Specified Denomination, subject to the Broken Amount below. There will be a long first coupon in respect of the Interest Period from, and including, the Interest Commencement Date to, iv. Broken Amount(s): but excluding, 8 April 2023 which will amount to EUR 1,629.45 per Specified Denomination payable on the Interest Payment Date falling on 8 April 2023. v. Day Count Fraction: Actual/Actual - ICMA vi. Determination Dates: 8 April in each year 17. Floating Rate Note Provisions: Not Applicable 18. Fixed/Floating Rate Notes: Not Applicable 19. Zero Coupon Note Provisions: Not Applicable 20. Inflation Linked Note Provisions: Not Applicable PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION 21. Call Option: Not Applicable 22. Make-whole Redemption: Not Applicable 23. Residual Maturity Call Option: Not Applicable 24. Put Option: Not Applicable 25. Final Redemption Amount of each Note: EUR 100,000 per Specified Denomination 26. Early Redemption Amount: Early Redemption Amount(s) of each Note payable on redemption for taxation reasons, exercise of the Squeeze Out Option or on event of default: EUR 100,000 per Specified Denomination GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES 27. Form of Notes: Dematerialised Notes i. Form of Dematerialised Applicable Bearer form (au porteur) Notes: ii. Registration Agent: Not Applicable iii. Temporary Global Not Applicable Certificate: 28. Financial Centre(s): TARGET Talons for future Coupons to be attached 29. to Definitive Materialised Notes (and dates on which such Talons mature): Not Applicable 30. Possibility to request identification information of the Noteholders provided by Condition 1(a)(i): Applicable The Representative shall be DIIS Group

