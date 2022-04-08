Grande Prairie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2022) - Mr. Dean Swanberg announces that, between April 30, 2020 and February 1, 2022, pursuant to a shares for debt agreement, as further described herein, Mr. Swanberg, through D.S.S. Holdings Inc. ("D.S.S."), a private Alberta corporation controlled by Mr. Swanberg, acquired a total of 1,101,740 common shares ("Common Shares") of Zedcor Inc. (the "Issuer").

In April, 2017, as previously disclosed by each of the Issuer and Mr. Swanberg, the Issuer and Mr. Swanberg entered into a shares for debt agreement (the "Shares for Debt Agreement"). Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Agreement, Mr. Swanberg agreed to subscribe for and purchase such number of Common Shares, on a monthly basis, that would result in setting off and exchanging the value of a guarantee fee payable by the Issuer to Mr. Swanberg in relation to the Issuer's lending arrangements. Under the terms of the Shares for Debt Agreement, the purchases of Common Shares were completed at a price per share equal to the five-day volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange for the last five trading days of each calendar month immediately preceding such date.

As previously disclosed, Mr. Swanberg beneficially owned or exercised control over a total of 14,595,805 Common Shares, representing 26.63% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer as at March 4, 2020.

Mr. Swanberg acquired 468,813 Common Shares personally on the open market between February 26, 2021 and June 16, 2021 at market prices.

Mr. Swanberg, through D.S.S., acquired 112,595 Common Shares on the open market between July 14, 2021 and December 31, 2021 at market prices.

Mr. Swanberg acquired personally 75,000 Common Shares on August 20 2021, and 25,000 Common Shares on December 8, 2021 as a result of Stock Option exercises.

Mr. Swanberg, through D.S.S., acquired 121,047 Common Shares on the open market between January 18, 2022 and February 1, 2022 at market prices

Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Agreement, Mr. Swanberg, through D.S.S., acquired: (i) 189,394 Common Shares at a price of $0.0550 per share on February 27, 2020; (ii) acquired 71,924 Common Shares at a price of $0.1448 per share on April 30, 2020; (iii) acquired 73,050 Common Shares at a price of $0.1426 per share on May 29, 2020; (iv) acquired 77,147 Common Shares at a price of $0.1350 per share on June 30, 2020; (v) acquired 64,107 Common Shares at a price of $0.1625 per share on August 19, 2020; (vi) acquired 64,363 Common Shares at a price of $0.1618 per share on September 1, 2020; (vii) acquired 105,922 Common Shares at a price of $0.0983 per share on October 1, 2020; (viii) acquired 160,464 Common Shares at a price of $0.1298 per share on December 14, 2020; (ix) acquired 173,778 Common Shares at a price of $0.1798 per share on February 26, 2021; (x) acquired 97,638 Common Shares at a price of $0.3210 per share on June 4, 2021; and (xi) acquired 23,953 Common Shares at a price of $0.4349 per share on June 30, 2021 which, in the aggregate, resulted in Mr. Swanberg beneficially owning or exercising control over a total of 14,595,805 Common Shares, representing 28.30% at February 1, 2022.

On April 7, 2022 Mr. Swanberg converted, through D.S.S., 4,400,000 Series 1 Preferred Shares of the Issuer held by D.S.S., and acquired 4,400,000 Common Shares at a conversation price of $0.70 per Common Share. Additionally on April 7, 2022, in respect of the cumulative dividend payable on the Series 1 Preferred Shares held by D.S.S. Mr. Swanberg, through D.S.S., acquired 2,883,386 Common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share, (collectively the "Transaction") which resulted in Mr. Swanberg beneficially owning or exercising control over a total of 23,783,386 Common Shares, representing 33.58% at April 7, 2022.

Mr. Swanberg acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, in the future, increase or decrease their ownership of securities of the Issuer, directly or indirectly, from time to time depending upon, among other things, the business and prospects of the Issuer and future market conditions.

For further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above, see the Early Warning Report dated April 7, 2022 available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile.

The address of the Issuer is 300, 151 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary, Alberta T3B 6B7. The address of Mr. Swanberg is 720058 Range Road 51, County of Grande Prairie No. 1, Alberta T8X 4G1.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATTER, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Swanberg

Email: dean@zedcor.ca

Telephone: 780-876-2354

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119764