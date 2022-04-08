Space Age Co., Ltd. announced today that it will launch Captain Tsubasa apparel products.

For the celebration of 40th Anniversary of Captain Tsubasa, original designed apparel of Captain Tsubasa will be sold on Amazon in 6 countries.

On this matter, the company will use "Merch by Amazon" to publish our collaboration merchandise such as T-shirt, long sleeve T-shirt, pullover hoodie, sweatshirts and zip hoodie. New designs that haven't been published before will be sold as Amazon Prime Goods to customers.

The company will keep releasing new original design apparel using the character in Captain Tsubasa that was created by Yoichi Takahashi to the fans around the world. Products are added regularly.

Any person who's interested, please purchase it on Amazon!

Captain Tsubasa_banner (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sales Location US https://www.amazon.com/captain_tsubasa Italy https://www.amazon.it/captain_tsubasa Spain https://www.amazon.es/captain_tsubasa France https://www.amazon.fr/captain_tsubasa Germany https://www.amazon.de/captain_tsubasa UK https://www.amazon.co.uk/captain_tsubasa

About Captain Tsubasa

Captain Tsubasa is a popular soccer manga by Yoichi Takahashi released in 1981. Currently, it is loved by people all over the world.

About Space Age Co., Ltd.

Space Age Co., Ltd is a company that produces and sells merchandise, launched in 2004.

The company's business focus is collaborating with different IP character makers to produce sports related merchandise.

