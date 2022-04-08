Hilbert Group acquires a stake in blockchain company Capchap

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ FN: HILB B) has acquired a 5.7% stake in Capchap AB, a joint venture between the blockchain pioneer Chromaway AB and law firm LegalWorks / LWA. The transaction amount for Hilbert Group is SEK 2.5 million, and the deal is cash settled.

Capchap offers equity management on the blockchain. Capchap's solution enables users to manage their share ledger, issuance of new shares, buying and selling of shares in private companies and other corporate actions - on the blockchain. This means that the costly corporate secretary services currently provided by legal advisors, are to a large degree eliminated. The solution meets the legal requirements of Swedish law and GDPR.

"We believe Capchap's solution is the future of corporate administration. Increasingly expensive and bureaucratic services will be put on the blockchain and governed by smart contracts.", says Niclas Sandstrom, CEO of Hilbert Group. "Capchap's blockchain-powered solution addresses a very important non-financial use case for blockchain technology and, as such, diversifies our existing VC portfolio.", he added.

"We are pleased to have Hilbert Group as one of our shareholders and also on the advisory board", says Mattias Sjöberg, CEO of Capchap. "We see many synergies between Hilbert Group's activities and our own as well as those of ChromaWay".

About ChromaWay

ChromaWay AB is a leading Web3 pioneer, developing industry-defining blockchain technology platforms since 2014. One of ChromaWay's platforms, Chromia ($CHR) is a public platform for decentralized applications (Dapps). Chromia powers the well-known Metaverse GameFi projects My Neighbor Alice ($ALICE) and Mines of Dalarnia ($DAR). For more information about ChromaWay, please visit https://chromaway.com/

About LegalWorks

LegalWorks Nordic AB is one of the leading alternative legal services providers in Sweden offering a combination legal talent, services and technology. The legal advisory service, LWA Legal, employs around 25 lawyers around Sweden with offices in Stockholm and Gothenburg. Online legal services for start-ups and entrepreneurs are available at www.legalbuddy.com. For more information about LegalWorks, please visit https://legalworks.se/

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se) as Certified Adviser.

