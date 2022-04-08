Anzeige
Freitag, 08.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Heute letzter Tag vor Gamechanger-Meldung?
WKN: A1JUDY ISIN: US5949603048 
MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Webcast and One-On-One Investor Meetings on April 13, 2022

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced management will participate in one-on-one meetings and present in a virtual group webcast hosted by Investor Summit on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Institutional investors, family offices, and publishing analysts may request one-on-one meetings with MicroVision on April 13. Please send an email to Investor Summit at nilsa@investorsummitgroup.com or MicroVision investor relations at MVIS@darrowir.com.

MicroVision's Sumit Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Anubhav Verma, Chief Financial Officer, will present in a virtual Fireside Chat discussion webcast at this event on April 13, 2022 at 8:00 AM PT/11:00 AM ET. Investors may pose questions to management during the live webcast on April 13, 2022.

The live webcast and slide presentation can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events. The webcasts will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisionincor follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision.

MicroVision is a trademark of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen and Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696710/MicroVision-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Fireside-Chat-Webcast-and-One-On-One-Investor-Meetings-on-April-13-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
