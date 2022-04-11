Duck Creek Technologies: Duck Creek Welcomes Jess Keeney as Chief Product Officer

Keeney joins the Executive Committee to lead Duck Creek's product vision and strategy

Boston, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), a leading, global technology solutions provider to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today welcomes Jess Keeney to its leadership team as Chief Product Officer. In her role, Keeney will lead Duck Creek's product vision to drive value for customers, partners and system integrators.

Keeney joins Duck Creek as Chief Product Officer with 15 years of experience delivering B2B products at an enterprise scale across multiple industries. She previously worked at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ZI), a leading go-to-market intelligence platform, and UKG, a multinational technology company providing workforce and human resource management services, where she led product and engineering teams that delivered innovative multi-channel solutions and thought leadership to customers.

"Our entire company is so thrilled to welcome Jess to lead our product group," said Mike Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. "I am encouraged by her level of enthusiasm toward improving the customer experience and her forward-thinking attitude toward deepening the connection between products. Jess's emphasis around being agile and innovative will positively impact our product vision."

Keeney earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Massachusetts - Amherst, as well as her Juris Doctorate from the Washington College of Law at American University.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and general insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.