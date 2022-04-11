Global Brokerage Gives People a Chance to Win a Custom Pet-Sized Version of Their Home

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network, has announced the launch of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pawfect Home Sweepstakes, where individuals can enter for a chance to win a custom-built, pint-sized replica of their own home for their loyal companion.

"Pets are what make a house a home and we all know when considering a property there's no denying pets call the shots much more than we give them credit for," said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. "We are excited to provide an opportunity to give pets something that's better than treats or toys: a custom-built, pet-sized pet house."

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers can visit www.BHHSpawfecthome.com between April 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time ("ET") U.S. and June 6, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Limit 1 base entry per person per day. See Official Rules eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations.

Five Grand Prize winners will receive a custom-made pet home. The sweepstakes is available in the United States, Canada and Mexico on April 11 followed by the United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece and Spain which launches on April 25. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Pawfect Home Sweepstakes is a Pawfect opportunity for all four-legged friends (or if your pet's a snake, no-legged friend) to have a home that's Pawfect.

Real Estate Forever Agents care about their clients and their pets. Pets are part of the family. From first time homebuyers to high-end residential markets to middle-market communities, our pets are there for us through it all.

For more information or to enter the sweepstakes visit: www.BHHSpawfecthome.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global residential real estate brokerage franchise network with more than 50,000 real estate professionals and nearly 1,500 offices across 12 countries including, the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, The Bahamas, and India. In 2021, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network represented more than $179.9 billion (USD) in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability, and longevity.

