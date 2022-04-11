DJ TELOS FOUNDATION: ChainPort Integrates World's Fastest EVM, Telos

The tEVM will soon be able to connect to almost a dozen L1 ecosystems via the ChainPort bridge NEWS RELEASE BY TELOS FOUNDATION

New York, New York | April 11, 2022 11:55 AM Eastern Daylight Time

With the ongoing growth and adoption of blockchain, cross-chain bridges are in demand more now than ever before. Chainport provides a painless way to move assets from one network to another. Access to multiple blockchains from a single bridge is a signi?cant improvement over the multiple limitations associated with chain speci?c bridges. It provides an incredible improvement in user experience, especially because it eliminates the need to familiarize oneself with multiple bridge UIs. Plus, the simple ingress that Chainport provides to the tEVM's growing ecosystem is particularly useful for DeFi and NFT enthusiasts. These enthusiasts can now easily move assets to the credibly decentralized tEVM and utilize its Ecosystem. Powered by the tEVM, dApps deliver the world's fastest, most inexpensive NFT / DeFi transactions, and without the worry of congestion or the added cost of front running.

ChainPort does an incredible job delivering on users' bridging needs and because of this the Telos community is super excited to add this new layer of cross-chain mobility. Chainport is currently live on Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Fuse, Fantom, Moon River, and is soon to

go live on Heco, Okex Chain, Aurora, Arbitrum, Cardano and Solana. Being able to move assets in and out of this vast list of ecosystems is a huge bene?t for all users.

"Chainport 's rapid adoption is due to its super easy-to-use UI and prominent level of security. It makes porting from one chain to another as simple as connecting your wallet and performing a single transaction. With Chainport in place, we can now make our ludicrously fast and inexpensive tEVM powered DeFi and NFT marketplaces available to multiple well-established ecosystems. This is most de?nitely something to get excited about!"

Justin Giudici, Acting CEO at Telos Foundation

With the Telos team already keen on the future implementation of multi-chain NFT transfers it is overly exciting to know that NFT bridging is already on the Q2 road map for Chainport. This will be especially useful because Telos is currently laser focused on building a robust NFT marketplace.

The chain had just recently announced its new partnership with one of the most successful NFT marketplaces in crypto , Byt.io. Telos and Byt are set to build a next level NFT marketplace and multi-chain NFT bridging is most de?nitely the next evolutionary step of this trajectory. Byt powered by the tEVM will o?er minting and trading at prices and speeds not yet seen before and NFT enthusiasts from all ecosystems will naturally gravitate towards these user-oriented bene?ts.

Another interesting Chainport product which is on their Q1 roadmap is their insurance program. Insurance on digital assets is a service that absolutely makes perfect sense. Especially for high value assets. Services like this will help change the landscape and help build con?dence in the marketplace. About ChainPort

Chainport is a next-gen blockchain bridge that provides custodian-level security with real interoperability, allowing instant hops across chains at a click. With a current 30% monthly growth, Chainport has positioned itself as one of the top ?ve largest bridges in the space. Chainport o?ers permissionless ports between chains with a simple UI and seven wallets already supported. About Telos

Live since 2018, Telos Blockchain (ticker: Tlos) is a third-generation smart contract platform that o?ers compatibility with Solidity, Vyper and Native C++ smart contracts. Telos provides full EVM/Solidity support with ?xed low-cost gas fees and no front running. Uniquely, Telos also o?ers a path to fee-less transactions via its robust native C++ smart contract support. Utilizing less than 0.000002 kWh per transaction, the chain can sustainably support hundreds of millions of transactions per day, produce blocks in

0.5 second intervals on a ?rst-in-?rst-out basis (eliminating front running on the network) and securely validate transactions via an equitably sized and globally decentralized block producer network. The Telos Blockchain has the throughput needed to facilitate

and scale the thriving Metaverse / Web 3.0 better than any other blockchain. Its performance is unrivaled in the industry and was purpose-built to o?er speed, scalability, cost-e?ectiveness, credible decentralization, and end-user fairness. Telos harnesses its power from utilizing tight C++ on the frontend and a custom WASM runtime environment on the backend. About The Foundation

The Telos Foundation is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization established as a promotional and funding body to advance the Telos Blockchain Network and provide support to network applications. Contact Details

hello@telosfoundation.io

https://www.telos.net/

