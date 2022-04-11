DJ NEW BOOK TO SAVE 100.000 LIVES

NEW BOOK TO SAVE 100.000 LIVES

HAMBURG/GERMANY, 11th of APRIL 2022:

Renowned Vascular surgeon aims to save 100.000 people's lives by publishing a new book entitled THE KILLERS AMONGST US - How you can avoid falling a victim to one of these deadly diseases. It will show every adult from the age of 38 above how to survive some deadly diseases one has no clue of that they exist,

-- teach them about the insights

-- conduct a self-test

-- explain how to find the right expert

-- how to avoid falling a victim to them

Many thousands of people die every year from diseases they didn't even know that they existed. The aim of this book, to be published on April, 11th of 2022, is to save many thousand lives globally by raising awareness for some deadly diseases anyone could suffer but has the opportunity to be diagnosed early and therefore cured in time.

The pain nearly every human on this planet experiences is the fear of death, especially the fear of a non-foreseen death, like that of a devious disease. This book opens people's minds to these diseases and gives them a structured path on how to find the right expert in this field and what can be done to survive.

In an unprecedented move, the author is offering a limited number of FREE copies of the book when it is released. To get on the waiting list, interested people should go to www.thekillersamongstus.com/free-copy-waiting-list

************************************************************** Dr. Christos Petridis is a renowned expert in the field of vascular medicine. The married father of two children is of Greek origin and born in Hamburg, Germany. He is a certified endovascular surgeon and has lectured on many national and international congresses. At the age of 34 he became one of the youngest consultant vascular surgeons in Germany, subsequently became a Fellow of the European Board of Vascular Surgery before undertaking as Head of division of vascular surgery as Germany's youngest vascular surgeon at the age of 36. Holding that position he pioneered in various surgical procedures, such as performing the world's first implantation of a specific device in a renal-disease patient.

Speaking engagements give him the opportunity to further spread awareness for these topics.

