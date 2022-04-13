Water-from-air technology company Aqua Aerem's Desert Bloom green hydrogen project received Major Project Status from the Northern Territory government last year. It has now announced a partnership with Japanese energy giant Osaka Gas that not only brings the 10 GW project closer to reality, but has also seen the company boost its ambitions to 20 GW in light of "quickly developing demand."From pv magazine Australia Back in December 2021, the Northern Territory (NT) government granted Major Project Status to water-from-air technology company Aqua Aerem to develop its $15 billion 10 GW Desert Bloom ...

