JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team Announces Continuation of its Virtual Investor Spotlight Series with NASDAQ: AEZS, NASDAQ: CNSP, and NASDAQ: AREC

- Live video webcast events on Thursday, April 14 at 10 AM ET, 11:30 AM ET and 1 PM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced the continuation of its Virtual Investor Spotlight Series to be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022. Access the full series of events here.

Thursday, April 14, 2022

10:00 AM ET: CEO Spotlight Featuring Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) - Register Here Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need.



As part of the virtual event, members of the Aeterna Zentaris management team will provide an overview of its growing pre-clinical pipeline to potentially address unmet medical needs across a number of indications, including neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), Parkinson's disease (PD), hypoparathyroidism and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS; Lou Gehrig's disease). Additionally, the Company will discuss its development progress on an oral prophylactic bacterial vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and Chlamydia trachomatis.

11:30 AM ET: Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Spotlight Featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) - Register Here CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system.



As part of the virtual event, members of the CNS Pharmaceuticals management team will be joined by leading Neuro-Oncologist, Samuel A. Goldlust, MD, Pitkin Chair in Neuro-Oncology, Medical Director of the Brain and Spine Institute, John Theurer Cancer Center and an investigator in the Company's global potentially pivotal study, to spotlight GBM, the unmet need and the work CNS Pharmaceuticals is doing to advance it's Berubicin clinical program.

1:00 PM ET: Defense Production Act Spotlight Featuring American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) - Register Here American Resources is a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace.



As part of the virtual event, members from the American Resources management team will discuss the recent charge to the Defense Department from President Biden to consider the metals required to make the batteries used in clean energy technology as essential to national security under the Defense Production Act.

A live video webcast of the Spotlight series events will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

