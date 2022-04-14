- (PLX AI) - Voestalpine sells majority stake in voestalpine Texas to ArcelorMittal.
- • To sell 80% of its stake in voestalpine Texas Holding LLC, a hot briquetted iron (HBI) direct reduction plant in Corpus Christi, with production capacity of approximately two million tons per year
- • Voestalpine says enterprise value for 100% of the shares in voestalpine Texas is approximately EUR 900 million
- • The accounting profit from the transaction is expected to amount to approximately EUR 280 million
- • Outlook for the 2021/22 financial year will be raised from an EBITDA of previously up to EUR 2.2 billion to slightly below EUR 2.3 billion
VOESTALPINE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de