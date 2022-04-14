Six-city roadshow is focused on building applications with time series data

InfluxData, creator of the leading time series platform InfluxDB, today announced InfluxDB on the Road, a community event series for developers building IoT, analytics and cloud applications with InfluxDB. InfluxDB on the Road kicks off in San Francisco in May, with additional events across the United States and Europe. The event is free to invited attendees. To attend InfluxDB on the Road, register today.

Each InfluxDB on the Road event is a one-day workshop focused on educating and enabling developers to be successful in building applications with time series data. Attendees will learn from InfluxData's executive, product and engineering teams, and network with the community of developers building applications on InfluxDB. Sessions include an overview of how InfluxDB delivers faster Time to Awesome for builders, an update on popular use cases and an in-depth review of InfluxData's product roadmap. The day will conclude with a technical training session led by InfluxData's engineering team.

"At InfluxData, we strive to meet developers where they are in their language of choice, using their preferred tools, and running on their preferred cloud platform," said Brian Mullen, Chief Marketing Officer, InfluxData. "InfluxDB on the Road gives us an opportunity to meet developers globally and provide technical trainings that help them build and scale applications with time series data. We look forward to bringing together the community of developers creating these applications and the InfluxData team building the platform to run them."

InfluxDB on the Road attendees include application architects, infrastructure architects, developers and DevOps engineers from every industry. The workshops include educational and technical presentations from InfluxData executives, including CEO Evan Kaplan, Founder and CTO Paul Dix, and Vice President of Products Rick Spencer. InfluxDB on the Road locations and dates include:

U.S.

InfluxDB on the Road: San Francisco May 12

InfluxDB on the Road: Boston May 26

InfluxDB on the Road: Chicago June 1

EU

InfluxDB on the Road: Berlin May 17

InfluxDB on the Road: London June 1

InfluxDB on the Road: Amsterdam June 9

For more information on InfluxDB on the Road, visit InfluxData's website. To learn more about InfluxDB, the leading time series platform, sign up for cloud for free.

About InfluxData

InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the leading time series platform. We empower developers and organizations, such as Cisco, IBM, Siemens and Tesla, to build real-time IoT, analytics and cloud applications with time-stamped data. Our technology is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of data produced by sensors, systems or applications that change over time. Easy to start and scale, InfluxDB gives developers time to focus on the features and functionalities that give their apps a competitive edge. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco, with a workforce distributed worldwide. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com.

