Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Tradegate
14.04.22
14:30 Uhr
14,430 Euro
-0,155
-1,06 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,46514,47516:18
14,44514,49516:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2022 | 16:05
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial: Virtual testing, real life benefits

London, April 14, 2022

A 25-ton combine harvester advancing through a wheat field is an impressive spectacle to behold. This sight is the culmination of an extensive research and development process that blends tried and tested design and engineering acumen with rigorous testing. Now, thanks to an ever-evolving tech landscape, much is changing in the R&D space.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is using virtual technologies as part of an innovative approach to equipment development. This provides swift and scaled up solutions that improve customer productivity, while further enhancing their overall user experience. It also spearheads a safer, more sustainable approach to product evaluation using computer simulated environments, virtual cabs and modeling techniques.

Head over to bit.ly/BreakingNewGround-VirtualTestingfor the full story.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial's 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com
For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media Contacts:

Rebecca FabianAnna Angelini
North America United Kingdom
Tel. +1 312 515 2249Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007


Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments

  • 20220414_PR_CNH_Industrial_Virtual_Testing_real_life_benefits (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/335de89d-e9ed-49dc-a5a8-7d9f844713e9)
  • 20220414_CS_CNH_Industrial_Virtual_Testing_real_life_benefits (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/82881a72-42bf-40af-85a2-1ce3c4ed2c31)

CNH INDUSTRIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.