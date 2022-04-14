- (PLX AI) - Leifheit Q1 EBIT EUR 2.7 million, down from EUR 8.3 million a year ago.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 71.8 million, down from EUR 85.9 million a year ago
- • Says sharply rising material, freight and energy costs as well as continuing bottlenecks on the procurement markets burden earnings development
- • Says against the background of the Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflation, consumer restraint in the core markets is noticeable
- • Turnover for the full year is expected to be slightly and EBIT significantly below the previous year's figure
