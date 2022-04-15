Anzeige
Freitag, 15.04.2022
Oster-Börsenlektüre! Ist das die BioTech-Aktie 2022?
WKN: A0B6WN ISIN: LT0000100661 Ticker-Symbol: YCJ 
Stuttgart
14.04.22
16:27 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,024
+20,98 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2022 | 09:05
CORRECTION: Mandatory Tender Offer of Linas AB with the intent to delist shares of Linas AB from regulated market

ISIN code has been adjusted
From 19-04-2022, a mandatory tender offer to buy Linas AB (ISIN code
LT0000100661) is launched with the intent to delist shares of Linas AB from
regulated market. 

The closing date for execution of the tender offer is 18-05-2022.

Order entry until 18-05-2022 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 18-05-2022 15:45 EET.

The price per share is EUR 0.20.
The maximum number of shares to buy is 6 038 263.
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Orderbook: LNS1LTO1.



Tender offer details and tender offer circular can be found here:

https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b03bc0e83494f3e9b41fd5b686812ff8e&lang=e
n 

Extended Rules of Official Tender Offer Process of AB "Linas" (attached).





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060447
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
