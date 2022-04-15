Mandatory Tender Offer of Linas AB with the intent to delist shares of Linas AB from regulated market

From 19-04-2022, a mandatory tender offer to buy Linas AB (ISIN code LT0000100661) is launched with the intent to delist shares of Linas AB from regulated market. The closing date for execution of the tender offer is 18-05-2022. Order entry until 18-05-2022 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 18-05-2022 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 0.20. The maximum number of shares to buy is 6 038 263. The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: LNS1LTO1. Tender offer details and tender offer circular can be found here: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b03bc0e83494f3e9b41fd5b686812ff8e&lang=e n Extended Rules of Official Tender Offer Process of AB "Linas" (attached). Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060447