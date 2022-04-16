Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: Triad Corrects April 12, 2022 Update

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. Provides Correction on April 12, 2012 Crypto Mining MOU with One World Ventures, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTC PINK:TPII) is pleased to update its shareholders on its MOU with One World Ventures, Inc. (OWVI) to develop a power generation and storage solution enabling cost-effective U.S. crypto mining operations based in Wyoming.

Triad Pro Innovators stated that it had entered into an MOU with Kingsberry to provide fuel cells. That information was not accurate. There is no written MOU, nor is there formal licenceing for any product development, nor is there any commitment from Kingsberry to enter into such agreement.

