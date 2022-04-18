Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: From 3,000 Walmart Stores to Smart Contracts: Tonner-One World's Prettie Girls! NFTs are Showing Early Signs of Success

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR)

Tonner-One World has announced that its first NFT Project, The Prettie Girls!, will launch today for public sale at 12 noon CST on the world's highest-rated NFT marketplace, Opensea.io. During the initial rollout, over 3,000 NFTs from the 10,000 NFT mint will be available for purchase offers with up to 2,000 more minted Tuesday - Friday at 12 noon CST. The recommended offer price for the 10K mint NFTs is 8 MATIC or .0055 ETH, which is roughly around $15 per NFT. The direct link to the Opensea collection is prettiegirlsnfts.com.

The Prettie Girls! NFTs are based on the popular Prettie Girls! multi-cultural dolls created by So In Style Barbie® creator, Stacey McBride-Irby, and legendary doll designer, Robert Tonner, who is best known for his Harry Potter, Marvel, DC Comics, and Avatar series of collector dolls.

"Since we began promoting this project, our Whitelist has grown to over 2,800 members and we surprisingly exceeded pre-sales projections within the first 8 hours of last night's launch. We also sold multiple animated, Signature Edition NFTs at an average price of 250 MATIC ($341)," stated Charles Potter, Emerging Technology Consultant to the Company. "With the quick and unexpected sales of the higher-priced, custom NFTs, we are seeing early signs that the upcoming NFT projects from Stacey McBride-Irby, Robert Tonner, and other Prettie Girls! properties are poised to be very successful and widely adopted," he added.

While the pre-sales to Whitelist members have gone well, there are a few inherent growth barriers the company has had to address during the launch process.

"One of the biggest challenges we encountered, early on, is the number of potential buyers who want NFTs but know little to nothing about digital wallets and crypto-currency," said Corinda Joanne Melton, CEO. "As a company that is very good at identifying opportunities, Tonner-One World has commissioned a Web3 project named Zowee NFT Marketplace . Upon launch, Zowee will allow users to buy NFTs with crypto-currency and fiat (debit/credit cards/Apple Pay/ Google Pay) with the option of having a Tonner-One World crypto wallet created, during the transaction, that will immediately receive the NFTs, thus eliminating many problems that are currently being encountered by NFT buyers and sellers," she added.

Zowee will be open to any person, group, or company wanting to sell NFTs and is expected to become a popular alternative to sites like OpenSea and Rarible which only allow the minting of NFTs if a user already has a digital wallet and cryptocurrency. Another feature of Zowee NFT Marketplace will be that a minimum of 5.9% of all marketplace fees collected will go to the " Teachers Are Our Tomorrow Fund " which will be the core utility of The Tonner-One World crypto-currency launching late this year.

Zowee is currently in final development and is expected to be in beta-testing by June 15th. For updates and information on Zowee NFT Marketplace , log onto tonnerow.com/zowee.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697787/From-3000-Walmart-Stores-to-Smart-Contracts-Tonner-One-Worlds-Prettie-Girls-NFTs-are-Showing-Early-Signs-of-Success