Monument Re announced that it has entered into a Reinsurance Agreement with Countrywide Assured PLC ("Countrywide"), a subsidiary of Chesnara plc.

Manfred Maske, Group CEO of Monument Re, stated that, "It has been a pleasure to work with Chesnara and Countrywide and conclude this annuity reinsurance with Countrywide."

About Monument Re

Monument Re Limited is a life Reinsurance and Insurance Holding Company with a presence in Bermuda, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, the Isle of Man and Guernsey, with branches in Spain, Italy and Germany. Monument Re operates as a reinsurer and acquirer of European asset-intensive portfolios. Through this strategy, Monument Re assumes asset-based risks within its risk appetite and efficiently operates these businesses or portfolios.

Monument Re is subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com.

About Chesnara plc

Chesnara is a life and pensions company listed on the London Stock Exchange. It administers approximately 960,000 policies and operates as Countrywide Assured in the UK, as The Waard Group and Scildon in the Netherlands, and as Movestic in Sweden. Further details are available on the Company's website (www.chesnara.co.uk).

