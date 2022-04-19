BlackHagen Design: Sean H?gen of BlackH?gen Design to Present at the 2022 the [PACK]out Conference

DUNEDIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Sean H?gen, Bl?ckHagen Design Principal, Founder, and Director of Synthesis, will participate in a panel discussion at the 2022 the[PACK]out conference, which highlights the disciplines of packaging and engineering for healthcare devices. The conference is being held at the LINE Hotel in Austin, TX, from May 10 - 12.

BlackH?gen Design is an interdisciplinary, user-research, and product design firm that supports global medical device manufacturers and healthcare systems in the development of innovative and sustainable products. In Sean's session, he will be joined by a panel of experts to explore how packaging and medical device preparation must consider a variety of human factors to ensure the safe distribution of the device.

What: "Primary Packaging, the other User Interface: the Human Factors Perspective"

The panel will focus on how to address the usability of primary packaging using a Covid at-home tester to illustrate the application of human factors methods.

When: May 12 from 8:50 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Where: The LINE Hotel, Austin, TX

Synopsis: Understanding and addressing packaging and device preparation needs is an integral part of ensuring the safe and successful execution of healthcare.

Regulatory considerations will be discussed along with examples of utilizing expert review to assess device packaging design including labeling. We will discuss examples of utilizing different usability design methodologies such as expert review to assess device packaging as a user interface design.

Learnings will be shared in a demonstration of how packaging design can evolve by applying usability principles during formative evaluations in product development cycles to ultimately ensure a better user experience and safe execution. Furthermore, insights will be discussed regarding how packaging will continue to be more instrumental in the enhancement of user experience in healthcare.

Moderator:

Sam Upadhyaya, Edwards Lifesciences

Panelists:

Ella Cozmi, Intuitive Surgical

Sean H?gen, Bl?ckHagen Design

Cynthia Tuan, Edwards Lifesciences

About BlackHägen Design

Headquartered in Dunedin, Florida, BlackHägen Design is a multidisciplinary, user-research, and product design firm supporting start-ups through Fortune 50 companies. Its pragmatic approach to product design is well-suited to safety-critical and environmentally challenging industries and has a long-standing history of serving those clients. At BlackHägen Design's core, user-centered processes drive innovation and sustainable product development. This systematic methodology for translating research insights into design requirements and creating valuable intellectual property has contributed to more than 100 patents and trade secrets over the last two decades.

BlackHägen Design continuously optimizes the quality of its methodologies and services through rigorous deployment of its Quality Management System, which is structured to be compatible with both 21CFR 820 (FDA) and ISO 13485, while easily adaptable to clients' in-house QMS for seamless documentation transfer. For more information visit: www.blackhagen.com

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

dawn@rippleeffectpr.com

617-536-8887

SOURCE: BlackHagen Design

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697948/Sean-Hgen-of-BlackHgen-Design-to-Present-at-the-2022-the-PACKTMout-Conference