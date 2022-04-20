Today Beams, the new voice note social network, announced a partnership with the World Famous Laugh Factory Chicago, the home stage of comedy's top stars as well as today's brightest emerging talent. Comedians from the world-renowned comedy club post their material on Beams in the form of short voice notes, building their creative portfolio on this new audio platform. Beams is also sponsoring performers in Chicago, NYC and LA with small financial support to continue living out their passion, and give them a home for their comedy.

"Beams is the perfect digital platform for comedians because the content is made directly from your voice, a comic's primary tool," said Curtis Flagg, Senior Director of External Relations for The Laugh Factory. "I love that Beams challenges comedians to be creative, and provides an immediate space for them to work on their craft. Plus, the format is so short which is ideal for joke writing. For us as a comedy club, Beams is a unique and helpful way to both support and discover talent."

With a national reach, the Laugh Factory has locations in Hollywood, San Diego, Long Beach, Las Vegas, and Reno, and these clubs have been supporting and nurturing comedians since 1979. As comedy expands its footprint across social media and through real-time virtual performances, Beams has positioned itself as the digital creative hub for the industry.

"When we launched Beams in its new shape at the beginning of this year, we were searching for people who would appreciate Beams as a distinctive place to create short original content using only voice," said Alan Sternberg, co-founder and CEO. "We feel extremely lucky to see U.S. comedy become one of the early communities to find a home with Beams."

ABOUT LAUGH FACTORY

Laugh Factory Chicago opened in 2012 after a $5 million renovation of the iconic Lake shore Theater in the bustling East Lakeview neighborhood. Located minutes from downtown, the comedy club is putting its mark on Chicago's historic comedy scene. Through its colorful exterior and three gigantic digital marquees, there's a lobby filled with famous comedy memorabilia, a full-service bar, a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, and a spacious, elegant 311 seat theater. Open 7 nights a week, Laugh Factory features seasoned emerging stand-up acts, plus surprise celebrity guests.

ABOUT BEAMS

Beams is a voice note social network. Founded in 2019 by Alan Sternberg, Matej Balatic, Lenart Puselja and Robert Kilian, Beams is a social network to record and share voice notes across social media and websites. Beams is funded by U.S. and European venture capital and angel investors, and currently available on iOS, Whatsapp and web. The company is based in Berlin, with a fully remote global team.

