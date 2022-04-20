Anzeige
Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Gas Line to Maverick's Edwards and Hearne Wells in Van Zandt County, Texas Now Back Online

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce the gas sales line connecting to the Edwards #1 and Hearne #1 wells in Van Zandt County, Texas is now receiving gas after nearly seven months of being inactive for repairs.

Maverick can now complete planned work on the Edwards #1 and Hearne #1 wells and begin gas sales. Once the planned well rework is completed, Maverick expects the Edwards #1 and Hearne #1 wells to return to their previous reported production of approximately 200 thousand cubic feet of gas a day from each well. Maverick expects the wells to be online in approximately three weeks. Maverick holds a 25% interest in each well with Maverick's partners.

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick believes that its license to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

Company Website: www.maverickeg.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.
investors@maverickeg.com

SOURCE: Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698216/Gas-Line-to-Mavericks-Edwards-and-Hearne-Wells-in-Van-Zandt-County-Texas-Now-Back-Online

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
