Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Gas Line to Maverick's Edwards and Hearne Wells in Van Zandt County, Texas Now Back Online

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce the gas sales line connecting to the Edwards #1 and Hearne #1 wells in Van Zandt County, Texas is now receiving gas after nearly seven months of being inactive for repairs.

Maverick can now complete planned work on the Edwards #1 and Hearne #1 wells and begin gas sales. Once the planned well rework is completed, Maverick expects the Edwards #1 and Hearne #1 wells to return to their previous reported production of approximately 200 thousand cubic feet of gas a day from each well. Maverick expects the wells to be online in approximately three weeks. Maverick holds a 25% interest in each well with Maverick's partners.

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick believes that its license to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potential of these properties.

