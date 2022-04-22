Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints' optical under-display solution passes qualification tests at major Asian smartphone OEM

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) today announced that its optical under-display solution has now passed qualification tests at a major Asian smartphone OEM. We expect the first commercial projects this year, which would mark our entry into a completely new market segment.



While capacitive fingerprint sensors - where Fingerprints is a world leader - dominate the market for biometric solutions in the Android smartphone segment, we expect the market for under-display fingerprint sensors for smartphones to continue growing in parallel and flatten out at an annual TAM amounting to approximately 600 million units in 2026.

"I'm very pleased that our under-display solution has now successfully cleared this key hurdle, which I believe demonstrates the quality of our solution. We expect the first commercial projects this year, which would open up attractive new growth opportunities for us going forward," says Ted Hansson, President Mobile, PC & Access China at Fingerprints.

For more information about Fingerprints' mobile device solutions, visit the website.



